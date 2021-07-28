Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
UVA Police encouraging use of safety app

UVA's Rave Guardian App
UVA's Rave Guardian App(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is launching a new safety app to help keep the community safe.

UVA Police is encouraging students, staff, and faculty to download the Rave Guardian app - Google Play, Apple - on their phones before the beginning of the fall semester.

If you have the app, you can send a tip to police, request an emergency escort for you and your friends, and receive emergency notifications based on your location.

“You get crime alerts based off of your geographical location, safety messaging on or off Grounds, you can also have two-way communication via text with police anonymously if you choose to so that’s a great platform here for the community to utilize,” UVA Police Sergeant Benjamin Rexrode said.

If you have trouble using the app, you can call UVA Emergency Management at (434) 982-0565 or send them an email at uvaem@virginia.edu.

