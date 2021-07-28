UVA Health doctor warns Delta variant pulling us in the wrong direction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at the University of Virginia is sending out warnings that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is pulling us in the wrong direction as we all try to return to normal.

Doctor Patrick Jackson says it is unfortunate we didn’t have enough people getting vaccines to prevent this summer’s surge in cases. However, by getting the shot and masking up, we can stem the tide.

“I was hoping that it would not be this bad,” Jackson said.

Right now, Jackson says the Delta variant is one of the most contagious strains out there.

“What has happened with the Delta variant may be, to a certain extent, a vision of our future. We can continue to expect the virus to evolve over time,” he said. “I’m worried that we might end up working our way down the Greek alphabet.”

Jackson says if you haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine yet, there’s still time to roll up your sleeve.

“The number one thing is get vaccinated and encourage your friends and family to get vaccinated, as well. That is the number one thing that can prevent the spread of this variant,” he said.

If you are vaccinated, Jackson encourages you to put your mask back on indoors: “It’s important to know that masks are effective in preventing transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

Jackson predicts we will be dealing with coronavirus outbreaks for a while if people don’t get vaccinated.

“I think what we may see in the future are intense local outbreaks, especially in areas where there’s low vaccine uptake, and that we’re never going to get to the point that we’re not thinking about COVID-19, at least in some communities,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.