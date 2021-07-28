Advertise With Us
Tuesday night storm causes damage, power outages in Augusta County

Lightning illuminates Bridgewater College from a storm in Staunton on Tuesday night
Lightning illuminates Bridgewater College from a storm in Staunton on Tuesday night(WHSV)
By John Stevens
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After a day of hot and hazy sunshine, people in Augusta County received a surprising jolt last evening as a pop-up shower that developed over the western part of the county just after 9:00pm quickly erupted into a severe thunderstorm by 10:00pm over the Staunton area. Torrential rain and strong wind gusts rattled residents in the Staunton area, with radar estimating over 2 inches of rainfall in areas that saw heavy rainfall just one night prior. This led to a flash flood warning for central and eastern Augusta County, including Staunton.

Downed tree limbs in Staunton from Tuesday night's storm
Downed tree limbs in Staunton from Tuesday night's storm(WHSV)

Downed tree limbs and power lines were reported across areas of Staunton and eastern Augusta County by Perry Weller, the Staunton Fire Chief, especially in the Greenville and Ritchie Blvd. areas in Staunton. At one point, 1,600 residents were without power, most of which had been restored by the morning. Two separate water rescues were also needed, including an adult and a child pulled from a car in quickly rising waters. Thankfully, the waters subsided once the rain stopped falling. Check out more photos in the gallery below.

So why did this storm form? For the past several days, a stationary boundary had been stalled across our region, and it was forecasted to slide southward throughout the day yesterday, bringing our area quiet, clear skies. However, this boundary did not move at all throughout the day yesterday, which not only left the eastern viewing areas with more humidity (providing fuel for storms), but as you can see in the following picture, this boundary provided enough lift in the atmosphere to sustain thunderstorm growth as it moved across Augusta County. In fact, several storms formed across this boundary at the same time as this boundary was set up throughout the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys.

A stationary boundary provided enough lift to trigger a few storms
A stationary boundary provided enough lift to trigger a few storms(WHSV)

We are tracking another boundary slipping southward from Pennsylvania this afternoon and evening, which will increase storm chances for our northern viewing areas, but coverage is expected to be isolated. However, any storm can bring heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. You can track the latest information on your WHSV Weather App, which you can download for free wherever you get your favorite phone apps!

