Rio Point project gets new attention from Stony Point Development Group

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Rio Points Project proposal, formerly known as Parkway Place, is getting some new attention from a developer.

Stony Point Development Group President Chris Henry has submitted a rezoning application. He says he is looking to bring hundreds of apartments near the intersection of John Warner Parkway and Rio Road.

“The vision behind Rio Point is to provide housing in an area of Albemarle County that is in desperate need of supply in a location that is adjacent to infrastructure, walking trails, and public transportation,” Henry said.

Henry says this is all happening simultaneously with major investments from the county and the Virginia Department of Transportation to improve the transportation network in that area.

