Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rio Point project gets new attention from Stony Point Development Group

Plans for development
Plans for development
By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Rio Points Project proposal, formerly known as Parkway Place, is getting some new attention from a developer.

Stony Point Development Group President Chris Henry has submitted a rezoning application. He says he is looking to bring hundreds of apartments near the intersection of John Warner Parkway and Rio Road.

“The vision behind Rio Point is to provide housing in an area of Albemarle County that is in desperate need of supply in a location that is adjacent to infrastructure, walking trails, and public transportation,” Henry said.

Henry says this is all happening simultaneously with major investments from the county and the Virginia Department of Transportation to improve the transportation network in that area.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA, Sentara, and Augusta Health not requiring employee vaccination
Sheep at Augusta County Fair Barn Show
The Augusta County Fair is back and off to a strong start
CAT worker (FILE)
Charlottesville Area Transit drivers hoping to form union
(FILE)
UVA Health doctor warns Delta variant pulling us in the wrong direction