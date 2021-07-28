Advertise With Us
Relief is on the way

Tracking a couple of fronts
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Pre-dawn showers have moved out. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine today, with a small chance for a scattered storm. While temperatures will be hot, a northeast wind will lower humidity levels a bit. We are tracking a cold front that could bring a scattered shower and storm later Thursday. Another front is expected to give us another chance for showers and storms Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening storm, clearing w/ fog, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

