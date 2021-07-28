Registration open for free virtual child abuse prevention class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With kids returning to the classroom soon, it’s important to understand how to spot signs of child abuse.

The Foothills Child Advocacy Center is hosting a free virtual prevention course 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 19, for anyone who works with children. You d have to register in advance.

“As kids are going back to school, we know it’s a crazy time. We don’t really know what’s going to happen, and with all of the different variables I would encourage everyone to keep their eyes and ears open because child abuse is a lot more prevalent than what you might think in our community,” Executive Director Cynthia Hurst said.

The course will go over how to report child abuse and who you should contact in this type of situation. If you are unable to attend the course on August 19, Hurst says you can call Foothills to arrange a private group child abuse prevention session at (434) 971-7233.

