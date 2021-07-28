Advertise With Us
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles is out of the team competition with an apparent leg injury.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

The organization said Biles will be evaluated before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

