Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella

McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.(Source: McCormick/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings for possible salmonella contamination.

They are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The products were shipped to 32 states, as well as Bermuda and Canada, between June 20 and July 21.

Kroger, Target and Walmart are among the stores that sold them.

Mccormick says it doesn’t know of anyone getting sick from the products.

Consumers are asked to throw away the products and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

A bystander heard the baby crying from inside the car.
RAW: Baby rescued from hot car outside Las Vegas casino
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Officials: 2 dead, dozens hurt at Texas chemical plant leak
In theory, the bill would provide $1.2 trillion in total spending with nearly $600 billion to...
Biden’s plans aim to manufacture more US factory jobs
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact