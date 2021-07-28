Isolated Severe Weather Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible overnight and into Thursday. Localized severe weather can’t be ruled out. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts.

Watching a cold front over the Great Lakes region into Thursday. This will cause new showers and thunderstorms to form and move southeast Thursday night. Forecast models show this line weakening as it moves south into our region. The greatest risk for severe weather will be over northern Virginia.

Trending drier Friday and less hot and humid for Saturday.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Isolated shower/storm risk. Isolated severe weather possible, mainly north of Route 33. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Stray shower/storm chance. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday night: Watching for possible isolated severe weather from north to south. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the more comfortable 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the pleasant 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain showers are more likely. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s. Keep checking back for updates.

