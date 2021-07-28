Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Isolated Severe Weather Threat

Summer Heat Through Friday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible overnight and into Thursday. Localized severe weather can’t be ruled out. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts.

Watching a cold front over the Great Lakes region into Thursday. This will cause new showers and thunderstorms to form and move southeast Thursday night. Forecast models show this line weakening as it moves south into our region. The greatest risk for severe weather will be over northern Virginia.

Trending drier Friday and less hot and humid for Saturday.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Isolated shower/storm risk. Isolated severe weather possible, mainly north of Route 33. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Stray shower/storm chance. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday night: Watching for possible isolated severe weather from north to south. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the more comfortable 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the pleasant 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain showers are more likely. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Hot but not as humid
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Relief is on the way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise