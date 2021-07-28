Hot but not as humid
Lower humidity and cooler this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Partly sunny skies can be expected for the remainder of the day. As temperatures warm into the 90s, a few scattered storms will be possible, especially to the east. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will approach the region Thursday. A few scattered showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening. Behind the front conditions will gradually improve. Slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity will move in this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening storm, clearing with fog, Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
