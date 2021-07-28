Advertise With Us
Hot but not as humid

Lower humidity and cooler this weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Partly sunny skies can be expected for the remainder of the day. As temperatures warm into the 90s, a few scattered storms will be possible, especially to the east. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will approach the region Thursday. A few scattered showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening. Behind the front conditions will gradually improve. Slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity will move in this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening storm, clearing with fog, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

