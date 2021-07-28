Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Experts: Biles’ Olympic withdrawal could help normalize topic of mental health care

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Enzo Domingo
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Simone Biles’ decision is sparking conversations about the pressures these athletes face and the importance of mental healthcare. Experts believe it could usher in a shift away from the stigma tied to therapy.

“It’s really, really scary to admit your child needs help,” said social worker, Kristin Lennox with ChildSavers.

She says the nonprofit is seeing more and more young people being open about their mental health, “whether it be through social media, viral TikToks and things like that, Instagram slides. People are learning more and more about putting their mental health and wellness at the forefront.”

ChildSavers has seen more patients since the pandemic began, and even still as people recognize its lingering effects. The group says since July 2020 until June 2021, they’ve helped 668 kids get therapy, and have seen a 14% increase in service.

“People need people, we learned that the most this last year,” Lennox said.

She believes that an Olympian like Simone Biles disclosing such a personal matter could help others that are suffering feel like they’re not alone.

“Simone is human, she’s doing her job. It really does normalize the conversation around mental health and wellness, and it makes it a priority.”

She hopes that it can help parents who might be leery of therapy in general for their kids.

“They can have their feelings without any shame and that can talk about those things. Be prepared to be doing some work while you’re in there. We’re only with them but an hour. You’re with them the rest of the time, so you’re their resource, and you’re who we really want to partner with,” Lennox added.

More information on their services can be found on their website. They also provide a 24-hour hotline for anyone, regardless if they are a patient or not. The hotline can be reached at 804-305-2420.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

Gold medalist Yui Ohashi, centre, of Japan, stands with silver medalist Alex Walsh of the...
Ohashi scrapes past Walsh and Douglass for 200m IM gold
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Katie Ledecky shines in first Olympic women’s 1500 final
United States' Kelsey Plum celebrates victory over Russian Olympic Committee in a women's...
U.S. women’s hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
Tokyo Olympics