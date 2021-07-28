Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Babe Ruth team playing in regionals

(WDTV)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based youth baseball team is a few wins away from the qualifying for the Babe Ruth World Series

The Cville Venom 13-15 year-old team won the district tournament as well as the Virginia State Tournament. They’re now playing against multiple teams from Florida and North Carolina for a trip to the World Series.

Coaches and players say to get the job done, it’s going to take consistency in all aspects of the game.

“I think we have to play great baseball,” State Tournament MVP Brady Clore said. “We have the best teams from all of the southeast playing. We proved ourselves as the best in Virginia, I don’t see why we can’t do that here in North Carolina.”

“Just have to keep playing our game,” Head Coach Eric Lane said. “We have no idea what we’ll see in regionals. We could run into some really good teams, but just doing what we’re doing, stay together, stay positive, and play until the end.”

