Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Care+Wear hosts ‘Future of Healthcare’ conversation

Care+Wear healthcare presentation
Care+Wear healthcare presentation(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The post-coronavirus future of healthcare is a hot topic of conversation.

A panel of experts weighed in Wednesday, July 28, at an event hosted by a University of Virginia graduate and CEO of health-ware company Care+Wear. The conversation touched on how hospital workers have personally dealt with the pandemic, mental health challenges, and how healthcare is changing.

Panelists included Doctor Greg Weingart, a UVA graduate now working as an emergency physician in the Tidewater area. He says some people were afraid to go to the hospital when the pandemic first hit.

“There’s a fixed rate of folks who have heart attacks appendicitis and whatnot, and all of that kind of dropped off because people were afraid to come to the hospital,” Weingart said.

Weingart also spoke about the increased stress: “There’s been some ups and downs, there’s definitely been some, I think, anxiety,” he said. “I know personally when this started, you know, I went from, typically, I would wear a dress shirt, dress pants, look nice on my shifts, and I switched to scrubs because in the beginning we didn’t know if we would take this home to our family.”

Stress also for patients’ families, who could not be there for their loved ones. “The patient experience definitely kind of was hindered by not having their support staff there, and I will say as an ER doctor I was routinely calling and updating families, often FaceTiming with families to try and answer everyone’s question kind of all at once,” Weingart said.

Despite all of the bad, some good came from having to adjust: improved technology.

“We’ve seen kind of a pivot in the healthcare structure: Folks that can be seen and utilized by telehealth or other kind of providers, has seemed kind of more of a focus in the post-COVID world,” Weingart said.

Wednesday’s discussion ended with suggestions for what hospital workers could use moving forward, including more comfortable N-95 masks and fanny packs for medical supplies.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD hosting National Night Out event Aug. 3
Gov. Northam
Gov. Northam announces grant funding will support 15 food access projects in Virginia
Lightning illuminates Bridgewater College from a storm in Staunton on Tuesday night
Tuesday night storm causes damage, power outages in Augusta County
A snapshot of a video from a GoPro strapped to a bear Virginia Tech is observing for research.
WATCH: Researchers share new data after strapping GoPros on bears