The Augusta County Fair is back and off to a strong start

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Fair is back! The fun kicked off with a big crowd coming out on Tuesday evening and the tradition continued Wednesday in the show barn.

“The judges are out there evaluating type and kind of the type of sheep that are out there for muscle, balance, structure,” Daniel May, a participant, explained.

The breeding sheep and market lamb shows brought people from across the county to show off their best at the Augusta County Fair.

“So far, we’ve had a class winner and we had a champion ram, cross-bred ram, actually. So, so far so good!” May said.

People of all ages are making their way to the Expo for events like this. It’s something that was long-awaited with the fair being canceled last year.

“We’ve heard from a lot of people that just couldn’t wait for the fair to be back and to be able to be a part of the community,” Executive Director, Ellen Shaver Shank said.

She added that Tuesday night’s opening seemed to bring in more people than opening night in 2019.

May was among those attending the fair and participating in showing events with his family.

“It’s a great time to be back, and good to be back to normal, and we’re just thankful that the county fair is able to be hosted again this year,” May said.

May said they plan to compete in shows all week, but will be hitting the rides at night.

The barn shows will continue all week, but you’ll want to also make sure to stick around for the Kenya Safari Acrobats, Demolition Derby and Truck and Tractor pulls.

A full schedule of events can be found on augustacountyfair.com.

