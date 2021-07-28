ACPD hosting National Night Out event Aug. 3

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event August 3.

The goal of the event is to improve community and police relationships across the country.

“You know, not everyone’s interactions with police are always on their terms. So this is a great way for us to just interact with people on their terms. And you know we come on a level playing field and just get to have fun,” ACPD Officer Joseph George said.

The event is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Fashion Square. There will be food trucks, K9 demostrations, and a drunk-driving simulator.

