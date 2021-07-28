Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACPD hosting National Night Out event Aug. 3

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event August 3.

The goal of the event is to improve community and police relationships across the country.

“You know, not everyone’s interactions with police are always on their terms. So this is a great way for us to just interact with people on their terms. And you know we come on a level playing field and just get to have fun,” ACPD Officer Joseph George said.

The event is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Fashion Square. There will be food trucks, K9 demostrations, and a drunk-driving simulator.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

Care+Wear healthcare presentation
Care+Wear hosts ‘Future of Healthcare’ conversation
Gov. Northam
Gov. Northam announces grant funding will support 15 food access projects in Virginia
Lightning illuminates Bridgewater College from a storm in Staunton on Tuesday night
Tuesday night storm causes damage, power outages in Augusta County
A snapshot of a video from a GoPro strapped to a bear Virginia Tech is observing for research.
WATCH: Researchers share new data after strapping GoPros on bears