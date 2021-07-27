Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia’s gubernatorial candidates raise big numbers for June

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fundraising totals for Virginia’s gubernatorial candidates surpassed $11 million in June, according to the campaign finances report.

The report also says candidates Glenn Younkin (R) and Terry McAuliffe (D) have raised a total of around $40 million so far.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics thinks McAuliffe may be back in Charlottesville before the election to try to secure the ticket.

“We would probably see McAuliffe and the Democrats as the favorites, but if enough things go right for the Republicans, certainly, fundraising could play into that,” J. Miles Coleman with the center said. “If enough things go right for the Republicans, then they may have a shot.”

The election will be held November 8.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

A Republican event in Lynchburg next month is the latest flashpoint in the race for Governor.
Republican event draws Democratic criticism
Backpack Buddies
Charlottesville-based nonprofit Backpack Buddies works to provide school supplies
Anti-racism mural
Henley Middle School students create murals to promote positivity, inclusivity
AAA is urging travelers to plan ahead for their international trips in light of passport...
AAA urges travelers to plan ahead during passport processing delays