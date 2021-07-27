Virginia’s gubernatorial candidates raise big numbers for June

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fundraising totals for Virginia’s gubernatorial candidates surpassed $11 million in June, according to the campaign finances report.

The report also says candidates Glenn Younkin (R) and Terry McAuliffe (D) have raised a total of around $40 million so far.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics thinks McAuliffe may be back in Charlottesville before the election to try to secure the ticket.

“We would probably see McAuliffe and the Democrats as the favorites, but if enough things go right for the Republicans, certainly, fundraising could play into that,” J. Miles Coleman with the center said. “If enough things go right for the Republicans, then they may have a shot.”

The election will be held November 8.

