Staffing agency says market is ripe for those looking for work

Help wanted signs outside of Public Fish and Oyster (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “It is going to be a little bit of a rough patch but it’s far better than it was a year ago,” Robbins Staffing Solutions Vice President Skip Robbins said.

Robbins says now is the time for people looking for work to apply.

“The one thing that we’re seeing is candidates are in a little bit more control in their situations,” Robbins said.

He says he’s seen instances where a qualified candidate may have three job offers to sort through.

“I would say you’ve never had as much power as you have right now,” Robbins said. “Put your resume out there, definitely look for positions that interest you, and it’s a buyers market at this point so you have a good chance of landing something that you really want.”

On the employer side, patience is key: “Don’t get discouraged, because it is a unique situation coming out of the pandemic,” he said. “It might take a little longer to find the right person. Also, don’t immediately jump on the first resume you see, because employees have a lot of demand.”

According to Robbins, employers are having to adjust to recruit qualified candidates for positions.

“The pay is rising,” he said. “We’ve seen it’s hard to fill positions that maybe it was $15 an hour for this certain position. We’re definitely seeing an independent up to like $17 or $18 for those positions.”

While there’s still many positions that are open, Robbins says there are more applications coming in.

“Well during the pandemic we definitely went down in resumes coming in,” Robbins said. “Now it’s picked up quite a bit.”

