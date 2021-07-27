Advertise With Us
Recycling in Charlottesville and Albemarle has increased

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority met on Tuesday, July 27, to discuss updates on recycling.

The amount that people are recycling and the number of people recycling is up from past years.

There were questions about if the Ivy Material Utilization Center would hurt the numbers at other recycling centers, but Solid Waste Director Phil McKalips says this is not the case.

“One of the questions when we opened the Ivy Convenience Center was would we lose customers from McIntire to Ivy, and I don’t believe we’re seeing that at all. The Ivy center is basically all new customers,” McKalips said.

The presentation also mentioned the oyster shell recycling program.

Oyster shells were collected at McIntire, sat outside for a year, bagged and cleaned with bay water and larva, then returned to the bay.

There are plans to bring in more shells to carry out this process again starting in August.

