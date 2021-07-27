Patch Brewing Co. opening in Gordonsville soon

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gordonsville is gaining another brewery, but this one’s landscape is a little different than the rest.

You’ll now be able to have a beer in the former Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. Patch Brewing Co. is renovating the space, and plans on utilizing every inch of it.

“What really sets us apart on that part of the county is the outdoor space,” co-owner André Xavier said. “We do have 14 acres of green space, and that is huge, especially you know during COVID times, and we’re very excited about that we do have a lot of social distancing opportunities.”

The lot even includes a space for sporting events. People will be able to host and play games, while enjoying a brew.

Our baseball field is actually ABC licensed areas so you can actually have a beer and play some maybe kickball or softball or any sports,” Xavier said. “Very few baseball fields in Virginia have infield licenses.”

The owners also run a tour company in Charlottesville that travels to various breweries. Patch will be drawing inspiration from these experiences.

“We definitely had the opportunity to learn a lot about what works, what doesn’t work in terms of tours and visitors, so we’re definitely applying the knowledge to our own venue,” Xavier said. “Definitely going to have routes that stop at patch.”

Customers can expect an experienced brewer at Patch, though the owners will not release the name yet. Not only will the brewery produce good drinks though, but they are excited to be an open space for various activities for patrons to enjoy.

“He’s coming from a very well known place,” Xavier said. “At this time, we cannot reveal his name yet, but we’re very excited for it, definitely expect a quality product. So we’re going to focus on really good beer, but also the experiential factor.”

Patch Brewing is set to have a soft opening in September, when the outside patio is ready. You’ll have to wait until March 2022 for the official opening, when everything inside the space is good to go.

