It’s another heat wave

Real feel temperatures near 100
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a foggy start, look for partly sunny skies and hot and humid conditions the next couple of days. Slow down and take as many breaks as you can. Unfortunately it doesn’t look promising for any widespread rain or storms. However, late Thursday we will be tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for scattered storms. That same front will assist in lowering temperatures and humidity levels for the start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, late day showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

