It’s another heat wave
Real feel temperatures near 100
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a foggy start, look for partly sunny skies and hot and humid conditions the next couple of days. Slow down and take as many breaks as you can. Unfortunately it doesn’t look promising for any widespread rain or storms. However, late Thursday we will be tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for scattered storms. That same front will assist in lowering temperatures and humidity levels for the start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, late day showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.