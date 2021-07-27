Hotter with Spotty Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Most communities remain dry overnight under hazy star-shine and moonlight. Increasing relative humidity and a little hotter on Wednesday. There’s an isolated shower/storm risk later in the afternoon and night. Can’t rule out a strong to severe storm, mainly over northern Virginia.

An active storm track from the Great Lakes to the Northeast. That’s where most of the storms will roam the next couple days and nights. Any thunderstorm will pose a localized damaging wind threat.

Becoming less humid Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will be the best weather day of the extended.

Our next best shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance looks to be mid next week.

Tuesday overnight: Partly cloudy, warm with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and more humid. A stray shower/storm possible. Highs in the 90s.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Isolated shower/storm. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Most areas look to stay dry. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows in the more comfortable 60s.

Saturday: Less humid and mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows in the more comfortable 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm risk. Highs near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.