Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hotter with Spotty Storms

Isolated Severe Weather Risk
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Most communities remain dry overnight under hazy star-shine and moonlight. Increasing relative humidity and a little hotter on Wednesday. There’s an isolated shower/storm risk later in the afternoon and night. Can’t rule out a strong to severe storm, mainly over northern Virginia.

An active storm track from the Great Lakes to the Northeast. That’s where most of the storms will roam the next couple days and nights. Any thunderstorm will pose a localized damaging wind threat.

Becoming less humid Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will be the best weather day of the extended.

Our next best shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance looks to be mid next week.

Tuesday overnight: Partly cloudy, warm with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and more humid. A stray shower/storm possible. Highs in the 90s.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Isolated shower/storm. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Most areas look to stay dry. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows in the more comfortable 60s.

Saturday: Less humid and mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows in the more comfortable 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm risk. Highs near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
High humidity and hot temperatures
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
It’s another heat wave
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise