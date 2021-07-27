High humidity and hot temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Partly sunny, hot and humid for the remainder of the day. Shower and storm chances will be low over the next couple of days. While an isolated shower or storm may be possible, most will remain dry. A cold front will approach the region later Thursday. A scattered storm will be possible. Behind the front, gradually temperatures and humidity will lower. However, by Sunday conditions will begin to warm. Drink plenty of water, check on the elderly, and make sure the pets have water and shade. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, late scattered storm, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

