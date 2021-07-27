Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a...
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Lincoln, Calif.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said.

The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer’s son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.

Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 1:15 p.m. in the area, but didn’t identify the victim.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, police said. The robbery is under investigation.

Boxer, 80, represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017. The Democrat did not seek reelection in 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital
Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond.
Heartbreaking: Dog chases vehicle after being dumped on the side of a Texas road
Members of Team USA's surfing team spoke to CNN's Will Ripley about what it's like to be part...
Surfers from Team USA discuss sport's Olympic debut
LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee holds first hearing
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
‘We are now in crisis mode’ amid COVID-19 surge, says mayor of Fla. county home to Disney