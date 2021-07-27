Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia’s rent relief program to continue

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) says state’s Rent Relief...
Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) says state’s Rent Relief Program is available for those who qualify.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The moratorium on evictions ends at the end of July.

And there are growing concerns for what will mean for renters in our hometowns but state leaders say there is still relief out there for those who many need it.

Although the federal eviction moratorium ends July 31, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) says there’s still rent relief available through the state’s Rent Relief Program (RRP).

“The Virginia rent Relief Program has been going on since June of 2020 and the program is there to assist with rent arrears as well as it does pay three months in advance if you, if you do meet the income threshold for that,” said Amanda Love the Associate Director of Human Resources and Communications at Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine spoke at a recent state housing commission update, and says the RRP program has already provided a huge relief to many Virginians.

“You’re number one out of 50 states actually 51 including the District of Columbia, in the percentage of the dollars that Virginia has received that’s that have been allocated to renters,” said Senator Tim Kaine.

“Here and even through recovery with getting folks--- you know, back to normal, we understand that folks really did have many kinds of financial hardships due to the pandemic, not just because of loss of jobs but there are many things that were affecting people’s income to, to make it hard for them to make their rental payments,” said Love.

According to DHCD through July 14, RRP has already processed and dispersed more than $300 million in rent and mortgage relief payments, and they will continue to do so, for those who qualify until later this year.

Landlords and tenants can learn more on their website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

A Republican event in Lynchburg next month is the latest flashpoint in the race for Governor.
Republican event draws Democratic criticism
Backpack Buddies
Charlottesville-based nonprofit Backpack Buddies works to provide school supplies
Anti-racism mural
Henley Middle School students create murals to promote positivity, inclusivity
AAA is urging travelers to plan ahead for their international trips in light of passport...
AAA urges travelers to plan ahead during passport processing delays
Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, who raised a little over $7.5 million during the last...
Virginia’s gubernatorial candidates raise big numbers for June