Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority backs plan to install security cameras in public housing communities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s public housing units will soon be equipped with security cameras, but not everyone’s on board with the policy.

The plan has been in the making for a while, and the process has involved lots of door-knocking and the passing out of flyers. It was approved on Monday night, but one of the dissenting voices was that of Mayor Nikuyah Walker.

Everyone has the same goal: to end the violence that has led to too many makeshift memorials. But how to get there is still in the works.

“If we allow each individual community to determine what they would like to have viewed, there’s no standard there,” Walker said.

Walker said that’s because the policy would have each community establish a review board to determine who gets to look at the footage.

“That board would meet when there’s a request submitted to review footage or access footage,” said Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director John Sales.

Walker shared some concerns over what footage would be viewed.

‘Whether there’s a shooting and a murder, to if someone’s car is hit or a kid throws a rock and a window was smashed out - that anything can be looked at on the camera, I think for me, that’s when we get into dangerous territory.”

There’s also the question about if cameras actually do stop the violence.

“Honestly is it’s debatable,” said Laura Goldblatt, who leads the CRHA Safety Committee. “It’s not clear that cameras increase safety, but what they do provide is a feeling of safety on the part of the residents.”

Goldblatt said that’s crucial for members of the community.

“[Public Housing Association of Residents] has heard from several residents that they feel the cameras would be helpful in holding folks accountable when it comes to safety,” said Shelby Edwards, PHAR’s executive director.

Goldblatt says this summer has been “more under control” and that she’s hoping that momentum will continue.

Phase 1 of this plan would see cameras installed at Sixth Street, Westhaven, and South 1st Street. Eventually, cameras would be placed in all of the public housing locations.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.