Charlottesville-based nonprofit Backpack Buddies works to provide school supplies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville-based nonprofit is working to provide an exciting start to the school year for children.

Backpack Buddies has donated around 4,300 bookbags, all filled with school supplies, over the last decade .

Lucia Hoerr started the organization when she was 9 years old. Now 21, she says the need for school supplies is still here.

“This year the need is even greater,” Hoerr said. “We were not able to do as many in-person fundraisers this past year, or raise quite as many funds as we normally do at this point in time.”

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic stood in the way of those fundraisers, Backpack Buddies is hoping to make a comeback.

“We are getting a lot more requests from individuals and organizations that we’ve never heard from before, asking for donations of backpacks and school supplies,” Hoerr said.

Some of those that benefit from Backpack Buddies include the Boys & Girls Club, public schools, and refugees with International Neighbors.

“They land with debt, they have to pay back our government for the airfare for their family to be resettled here, and to be working low-income jobs and high rent, school supplies are something that definitely don’t take priority,” Kari said.

With the continued need for students to have supplies as they head into the coming academic year, there is room for those who live in and the around the Charlottesville to step up.

Click here to learn more about Backback Buddies.

