BRACE grant deadline extended

Signs on the downtown mall, where many Charlottesville businesses reside.
Signs on the downtown mall, where many Charlottesville businesses reside.(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The deadline for Charlottesville businesses to grab some extra, necessary funds has been extended.

The new deadline for applications for the Building Resiliency Among Charlottesville Entrepreneurs (BRACE) grant is Thursday, July 29 at 5.

This is the second wave of these grants and the requirements are different this time around.

“We’re really grateful that we have this opportunity to apply for a second round and also that the application is a bit easier and a little bit more straightforward,” Downtown Business Association President Alex Bryant said.

The grants are up to $2,500.

More information on how to apply can be found at Economic Development | Charlottesville, VA.

