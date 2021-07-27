Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Police Department seeking new recruits

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’ve ever wanted to join the police force, now is your time. The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking recruits.

Applications must be in by August 20 in order to be considered for the testing happening on August 28.

Recruitment had to be virtual last year, which hurt staffing numbers at ACPD. This year, they’re back to in-person and the department is hopeful for a better turnout.

“It’s a good job. I’ve done this for 24 years, I still do get a good feeling for helping somebody out, you know, that’s the thing that’s the reason why I got into it,” ACPD Master Police Officer Andy Muncy said. “You still do make a difference in their lives, and that’s rewarding for me.”

The Albemarle County Police Department looks at applications constantly, so if you don’t get yours in by this deadline, you will still have a chance for the next testing date.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

