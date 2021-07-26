Advertise With Us
YES Realty Partners host community event to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank community drive at IX Art Park
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank community drive at IX Art Park(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - YES Realty Partners are giving back to those in and around Charlottesville who are food insecure. On July 25, members of the YES Realty Partners team met at IX Art Park for a community event.

They invited people to donate money and non-perishable items to provide to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“Every month in the Charlottesville area and the Jefferson region there are 30,000 families that the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank feeds,” Co-Owner of YES Realty Partners, Keith Smith said.

He says YES Realty Partners are working together to help address the food insecurity issue in the area.

Donate to the BRAFB here or sign up to volunteer.

