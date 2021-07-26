Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health: Fully vaccinated people should still quarantine if they contract COVID-19

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a doctor with University of Virginia Health, if a fully vaccinated person contracts COVID-19 they still need to quarantine.

Dr. Costi Sifri says preliminary research suggests the viral load is less in people who are fully vaccinated. However, there is still a chance you can spread the virus even if you have the shot in your system.

“You would have the same health and safety measures that you would if you are not fully vaccinated, so you should already be instructed to be at home for 10 days while you recover from the infection, even if it is asymptomatic,” Sifri said.

While the chance of spreading COVID-19 when you’re fully vaccinated is less, it’s still important to take extra precautions.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission
More affordable housing units are expected to be built throughout central Virginia
Aida Aleshire is graduating form the UVA Volleyball program at the age of 10
10-year-old Aida Aleshire graduates from UVA Volleyball program
Coronavirus cases are on the rise.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising as delta variant surges
Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
Charlottesville Business Innovation Council award nominations close tonight