Storms Exit and Remaining Hot

Heat Wave Builds
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The risk for severe weather is shifting south of the region this evening. Some reports of hail and damaging winds earlier this afternoon in and around the City of Staunton and Augusta County.

Not much of a cool down behind the cold front responsible for those storms. Temperatures remaining in the low to mid 90s. However, a late week cold front will knock temperature down 80s Friday and Saturday. Along with a little lower humidity values.

Overnight: Any lingering shower/storm will exit. Mild and muggy. Patchy fog. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Early patchy fog. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Most communities look to remain storm-free.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated shower/storm risk. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated shower/storm possible. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to 90 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows lower to mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. More humid with an isolated storm risk. Highs upper 80s to 90. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to 90 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

