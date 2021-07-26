Spotted Lanternfly sighting confirmed in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sighting of the Spotted Lanternfly has been confirmed in Albemarle County.

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the pest has the potential to be a serious threat to agriculture and home gardens in Virginia. The Spotted Lanternfly is a danger to grapes, peaches, apples and hops.

The Albemarle office of Virginia Cooperative Extension has been training volunteers and setting up monitoring sites for Spotted Lanternfly since April, 2020. The pest was first spotted in Pennsylvania in 2014 and in Virginia in January 2018.

Continued monitoring and reporting is critical to control the spread of this pest.

Visit the Albemarle office of Virginia Cooperative Extension website for more information on the Spotted Lanternfly, forms to report sightings, and additional links.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.