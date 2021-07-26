Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Isolated Damaging Wind Risk
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central Virginia for the rest of this Monday afternoon! Any thunderstorm may cause localized damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail and flooding rainfall.

Not much of a cool down behind the front with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 90s. However, a late week cold front will cool conditions into the 80s by this weekend and lower humidity values as well.

Monday afternoon: Scattered thunderstorms. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. 70s during and after rain. Tropically muggy.

Tonight: Evening showers & storms. Mild and muggy overnight. Patchy fog. Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Early fog, partly sunny, High in the lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Party sunny, scattered storms, mainly north. Highs in the hot and humid mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. More humid with an isolated storm risk. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

nbc29 weather
Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
The heat and humidity is on !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise