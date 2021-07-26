CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central Virginia for the rest of this Monday afternoon! Any thunderstorm may cause localized damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail and flooding rainfall.

Not much of a cool down behind the front with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 90s. However, a late week cold front will cool conditions into the 80s by this weekend and lower humidity values as well.

Monday afternoon: Scattered thunderstorms. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. 70s during and after rain. Tropically muggy.

Tonight: Evening showers & storms. Mild and muggy overnight. Patchy fog. Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Early fog, partly sunny, High in the lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Party sunny, scattered storms, mainly north. Highs in the hot and humid mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. More humid with an isolated storm risk. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.