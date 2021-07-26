Park projects underway at Biscuit Run and Ivy Creek in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A long-term park project in Albemarle County is getting some new attention and there’s new construction underway in Ivy Creek Natural Area that’ll help everyone enjoy the views.

An Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Pathway Project is aiming to make things more accessible for people with disabilities. Entrance construction will take place in phase one and work on the nature trail will pick up in phase two.

In phase three, an accessible parking area will be installed. This is all expected to take four to six weeks.

In addition, preliminary surveying is starting up at the future Biscuit Run Park. Up to this point, it has been sitting untouched for many years.

The park is owned by the state but it is now being leased to Albemarle County.

“The state assisted with like the park master planning process, but it’s really going to be like managed and operated as a county park,” AICP Chief of Parks Tim Padalino said. “We have plans to develop it as a multi-use park with trails and other amenities. It’s right on the edge of the development area accessible to many different neighborhoods, and we’ll be working to not just develop the park as a recreational asset, but to connect the park to surrounding neighborhoods and beyond.”

Part of Biscuit Run Park is set to open up to the public in fall of 2022. Albemarle County is asking folks to avoid the area for now since they are clearing out vegetation in order for crews to get to work.

