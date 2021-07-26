Advertise With Us
Paige Madden finishes 7th in 400m Freestyle Finals at Tokyo Olympics

UVA Logo
UVA Logo
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior Paige Madden finished in 7th place in the 400 meter freestyle finals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

Madden completed the event in a time of 4:06.81.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus won gold (3:56.69), with Katie Kedeckey of the United State taking silver (3:57.36), and China’s Ling Bingjie getting the bronze.

Paige Madden will compete in the 4x200 free style relay on Wednesday.

