Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the Virginia Lottery, an Orange County man won $2-million playing Mega Millions.

Paul Christensen’s of Rhoadesville bought a ticket using Easy Pick and matched five of the six winning numbers. He missed the Mega Ball number.

Normally the prize would be $1-million, but Christensen bought the Megaplier for an extra dollar. The extra buck doubled his winnings to $2-million.

The ticket was bought from he BP-Shorts Food Mart in Unionville. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.