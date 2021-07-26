Advertise With Us
Nelson County stands alone in low community transmission levels

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In a sea of red and yellow counties on the CDC map, Nelson County is a blue island on its own.

Nelson County has one of the lowest levels of community transmission in the state right now. The county is the only one in central Virginia that the CDC has marked as low.

“When we look at the percent of the adult population with at least one dose at 70% and fully vaccinated 64%, you know we’re starting to get closer to herd immunity in our service area, and that’s a big deal,” Blue Ridge Medical Center CEO Randolph Pirtle said.

Nelson County followed the CDC directions closely, which is partially why there has been great success there so far.

“We have been, I think, very engaged from the very beginning,” Pirtle said. “We were very, very, very meticulous to understand Virginia OSHA requirements, the VDH recommendations and requirements, the governor’s requirements, and within those guidelines, we really changed our processes completely.”

The county also made an effort to vaccinate teachers early.

“I think that’s sort of got the ball rolling with a lot of our educators getting vaccinated and sort of setting and example for the rest of our community,” Blue Ridge Health Center Pharmacy Director Katy Bryant said. “They were able to see that was going well and follow along.”

What made the additional difference was their tight knit community and patient care.

“I think probably what worked best in our case is our relationship with our patients,” Pirtle said. “We did better because people felt more comfortable and safe to come and receive their vaccination, and it was not an impersonal experience. It was, very I think, a very warm and personal experience.”

Nelson is a small county with a population of just under 15,000.

“I’m hopeful that those numbers really give one reason for hope for this area, this central part of Virginia,” Pirtle said.

The CDC updates their map every week. For more information on how to find all the latest numbers, you can go to CDC COVID Data Tracker

