Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nearly 23 years after Strasburg murder-kidnapping case, Va. police look to DNA testing

Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression created by NCMEC in 2014(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is awaiting results from new DNA testing in efforts to solve a decades-long homicide and abduction case.

State police are hoping the advanced technology will bring additional information to the case of Sylena Jo Dalton, who was violently murdered in her Strasburg apartment on July 27, 1998. Her 10-week-old daughter, Allyson Kathleen Dalton, was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. that morning.

“As technology has changed and advanced, so have our tactics in working to solve these tragic crimes,” said Capt. John A. Defilippi, VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations Culpeper Field Office commander. “The DNA testing will provide additional information that will greatly aid us with advancing this case. But, we are still encouraging anyone with information related to Allyson’s disappearance and Sylena’s death to still come forward with information.”

Investigators believe Sylena was killed between 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on the morning of July 27, 1998. Neighbors told police that no screams were heard and there was no disturbance made at the apartment. No murder weapon was found at the scene.

Allyson’s father, Daniel E. Pompell, told police he stopped at the residence on the morning of the murder. Witnesses confirm seeing him outside the apartment with a bundle under his arm.

“State Police are appreciative of Mr. Pompell’s continued cooperation related to the ongoing investigation as state police persists in its efforts to still locate his infant daughter,” stated a release from VSP.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact VSP Senior Special Agent Mike Jones at 540-829-7400 or email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants

Latest News

Adult spotted lanternflies are identifiable by their bright body and wing colors. (Photo...
Spotted Lanternfly sighting confirmed in Albemarle County
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank community drive at IX Art Park
YES Realty Partners host community event to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Community Attention Foster Families is recruiting new foster parents to meet a growing need.
CAFF in need of families willing to foster
Fill the bus school supply drive held in Nelson County
Fill The Bus campaign takes place in Nelson County