Nearly 23 years after Strasburg murder-kidnapping case, Va. police look to DNA testing

STRASBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is awaiting results from new DNA testing in efforts to solve a decades-long homicide and abduction case.

State police are hoping the advanced technology will bring additional information to the case of Sylena Jo Dalton, who was violently murdered in her Strasburg apartment on July 27, 1998. Her 10-week-old daughter, Allyson Kathleen Dalton, was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. that morning.

“As technology has changed and advanced, so have our tactics in working to solve these tragic crimes,” said Capt. John A. Defilippi, VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations Culpeper Field Office commander. “The DNA testing will provide additional information that will greatly aid us with advancing this case. But, we are still encouraging anyone with information related to Allyson’s disappearance and Sylena’s death to still come forward with information.”

Investigators believe Sylena was killed between 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on the morning of July 27, 1998. Neighbors told police that no screams were heard and there was no disturbance made at the apartment. No murder weapon was found at the scene.

Allyson’s father, Daniel E. Pompell, told police he stopped at the residence on the morning of the murder. Witnesses confirm seeing him outside the apartment with a bundle under his arm.

“State Police are appreciative of Mr. Pompell’s continued cooperation related to the ongoing investigation as state police persists in its efforts to still locate his infant daughter,” stated a release from VSP.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact VSP Senior Special Agent Mike Jones at 540-829-7400 or email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.

