More affordable housing units are expected to be built throughout central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New affordable housing units will be built in central Virginia thanks to a grant awarded to the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.

TJPDC is getting a $2 million grant from Virginia Housing to build affordable homes in the next three years. This is part of a statewide effort to combat the inventory crisis.

The $40 million grant program through Virginia Housing is a new initiative provided through the REACH Virginia program. The program uses Virginia Housing’s own resources to provide support to local housing groups, nonprofits, developers, and other partner groups working to meet affordable housing needs.

“From the pandemic and even before that, affordable housing is a critical need both in this region and across the country, especially at the lower end of incomes,” David Blount, the deputy director of the TJPDC, said.

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is narrowing down areas in central Virginia where affordable housing is needed the most.

“Quite frankly we were really surprised it’s not just a suburban and urban issue. It reaches out into the rural areas of our country. There’s just a need for the lower-income sector of the population to be able to find safe and decent housing in which to live,” Blount said.

The $2 million will go towards new affordable housing units in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Fluvanna County, Greene County, Louisa County, and Nelson County.

“These funds are really to go directly towards construction, whether that’s towards for new home ownership, new rental, or even do mixed housing development,” Chris Thompson, the director of strategic housing for Virginia Housing, said.

Thompson says this grant is meant to turn a house into a home.

“It’s become more of a place where we raise our families. It’s become a place where we’re working from, where we are educating our children from, where we are trying to find some peace and safety,” Thompson said.

Before construction can begin, TJPDC will talk to nonprofits and for-profit developers to figure out where these units are needed the most.

“The goal is to put some sticks in the ground and to have some additional affordable housing units developed in this region,” Blount said.

This grant requires the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to build 20 additional affordable housing units.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.