The heat and humidity is on !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonal, but high humidity will make actual temperatures feel hotter. Meanwhile, we are tracking a slow moving cold front. Scattered showers and storms will develop later today into tonight. Some will be capable of producing a brief heavy down pour and gusty wind. The hot and humid conditions will stick around for much of the week. By the late week, a cooler and less humid air mass will settle in. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening showers and storms, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

