Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Generals eliminate Tom Sox; Braves advance to 2nd round

By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Generals defeated the Tom Sox 6-3 in Game Two of their first round match-up in the Valley Baseball League playoffs on Monday night.

The victory by Waynesboro eliminates top-seed Charlottesville from the postseason.

The Sox had the best record in the VBL during the regular season (30-10), but Sunday’s loss against the Generals was their 6th of the season against Waynesboro.

The Generals will take on 2-seed Staunton in the second round, as the Braves beat Harrisonburg 4-0 to clinch their series.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants

Latest News

UVA Logo
Paige Madden finishes 7th in 400m Freestyle Finals at Tokyo Olympics
Generals eliminate Tom Sox with 6-3 victory in VBL Playoffs
Generals defeat Tom Sox 3-1 in VBL Playoff opener
Max Weller scores for Waynesboro
Saturday Valley Baseball League Playoff Scores & Highlights