Generals eliminate Tom Sox; Braves advance to 2nd round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Generals defeated the Tom Sox 6-3 in Game Two of their first round match-up in the Valley Baseball League playoffs on Monday night.

The victory by Waynesboro eliminates top-seed Charlottesville from the postseason.

The Sox had the best record in the VBL during the regular season (30-10), but Sunday’s loss against the Generals was their 6th of the season against Waynesboro.

The Generals will take on 2-seed Staunton in the second round, as the Braves beat Harrisonburg 4-0 to clinch their series.

