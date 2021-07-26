Advertise With Us
Fill The Bus campaign takes place in Nelson County

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - To help honor the legacy of Whitney Faith Loving, a former Miss Nelson who passed away in a car accident several years ago, people in Nelson County collected school supplies through a ‘Fill The Bus’ campaign.

School buses sat in the parking lots at Nelson County High School and the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department with the goal of collecting school supplies for families in need.

Collection was July 23-25. Members of the Volunteer Fire Department say the community support has been vital to the success of the fill the bus campaign.

“It helps everybody because say somebody doesn’t have something, if we don’t have this [fill the bus event] then the school can’t give it to them,” Volunteer at RVVFD Phillip McGann said. “If we collect all this stuff, we can give it to them so we can help them learn.”

“It really can do a lot of difference due to the fact that many people might not be able to get a binder or might not be able to get pencils or pens or paper for their children for this year due to COVID affecting money and everything, so it’s very important,” Volunteer at RVVFD Jacob Davis said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

