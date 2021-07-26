Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We can expect mostly cloudy conditions as we go through the rest of the day. While temperatures will be seasonal, humidity levels will be running high. Scattered showers and storms are expected later today into tonight. Some that could produce gusty wind and a heavy down pour. Not much of a cool down behind the front with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 90s. However, a late week cold front will cool conditions into the 80s by this weekend, and lower humidity values as well. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Morning fog, partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Party sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

