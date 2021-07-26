Charlottesville Business Innovation Council award nominations close tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Business Innovation Council is closing nominations for its 2021 awards gala at midnight on July 26.

This is the 23rd gala the council has hosted. The awards recognize entrepreneurs and tech leaders in Charlottesville. Categories include educator, startup, and employer of the year.

“What makes somebody or an individual unique, is their capability to get their business moving forward, whether it’s a startup or a mid growth, or a later stage growth company.” Tracey Greene, the executive director of the Charlottesville Business Innovation Council, said. “They’ve been able to juggle all of their various components that make a company successful.”

The council encourages self nominations. Click here to make a nomination.

Finalists and winners will be honored in a week long celebration that includes a golf tournament and a black tie gala. The celebration will run from September 13 to 17.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.