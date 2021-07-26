CAFF in need of families willing to foster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Attention Foster Families (CAFF) is in need of more families and parents willing to foster.

Ages of children in the CAFF program range from infants to 21-year-olds. They are often removed from their parent’s care due to neglect or abuse and need a new placement.

The CAFF works to place children in nurturing homes, sometimes permanently. To become a foster family, a training is required.

“In the process, we want more families of color to come and be available so that kids have families that look like them, that share their race, ethnicity, and culture,” said Family Services Specialists, Tiffany Polychrones.

CAFF strives to have a diverse background of families available for children to help them ease into their new homes.

For more information on the process click here or email caffinquiries@charlottesville.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.