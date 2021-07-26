Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University open ‘Bridge to Madison’ program

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University presidents met on July 26 for a signing ceremony for a new program.

Students waitlisted at JMU have a second shot at still having that college experience.

They can apply to BRCC and if accepted into their immersion program, can live on JMU’s campus.

Rising freshmen who are waitlisted in 2022 are eligible to apply and 50 of them will be accepted.

Transportation between the two schools is available for students living at JMU while studying at BRCC.

“We’ve worked closely with James Madison University for years in making sure that we assess the success of our students at James Madison University and we’ve found that students do as well as the students native to JMU,” said John Downey, BRCC president.

After the first year at BRCC is complete under the immersion program, students are then admitted to JMU.

