Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a 10-month investigation, 22 people have been indicted by a grand jury for their involvement in distributing methamphetamine within Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford made the announcement Monday afternoon.

The Shenandoah Valley Multi-Jurisdiction Grand Jury returned indictments of racketeering and distributing 250 grams or more of methamphetamine, within a 12-month period, while acting as a leader of a criminal enterprise on:

- Donavan Lacy Smith of Afton

- Brandon Scott Spivey of Tyro

- Richard Daniel Acord of Lovingston

- Dakota Scott Bozga of Waynesboro

Racketeering and conspiracy to distribute 200 grams or more of methamphetamine indictments were returned on:

- Dionte Conrad Barbour of Charlottesville

- Kelly Lynn Painter of Waynesboro

- Matthew McKinley Painter of Waynesboro

- Sarina Davis of Lyndhurst

Indictments of racketeering and conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of methamphetamine was returned on:

- James Brian Patterson of Lyndhurst

- Mark Eliot Dibenedetto of Staunton

An indictment of racketeering was returned on the following:

- Kristopher Kalin Kallis of Staunton

- Kristopher Ian Horn of Linden

- Tony Ray Marion, Sr. of Lyndhurst

- David Nathan Brent of Staunton

- Terrance Michael Jones of Waynesboro

- Don Wayne Smith of Afton

- Brittany Hodge of Swoope

- Frank Scott Blackwell of Churchville

- John David Bozga of Afton

- Wilson Wayne Robertson, Jr. of Wingina

The grand jury also returned an indictment for distributing 200 grams or more of methamphetamine on Scotty Wayne Dameron of Afton and an indictment for distributing a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance on Justin Michael Crimi of Nellysford.

The cases are being prosecuted by Rutherford and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik A. Laub. The investigation was done by the Skyline Task Force, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Nelson County.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission
More affordable housing units are expected to be built throughout central Virginia
UVA Health
UVA Health: Fully vaccinated people should still quarantine if they contract COVID-19
Aida Aleshire is graduating form the UVA Volleyball program at the age of 10
10-year-old Aida Aleshire graduates from UVA Volleyball program
Coronavirus cases are on the rise.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising as delta variant surges
Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
Charlottesville Business Innovation Council award nominations close tonight