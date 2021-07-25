Violet Crown in Charlottesville participates in Cat Video Fest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Violet Crown in Charlottesville is participating in this year’s Cat Video Fest.

Theatres around the country are showing a cat video compilation feature film starting July 24.

“It’s a whole reel of the best cat videos, called from hours of unique submission videos from people’s home videos,” said Cameron Polson, Violet Crown General Manager.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA which will be especially helpful as they work to fundraise for new radiology equipment. This new X-Ray equipment will help animals brought into the shelter that are injured due to accidents or abuse.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.