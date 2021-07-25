Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Violet Crown in Charlottesville participates in Cat Video Fest

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Violet Crown in Charlottesville is participating in this year’s Cat Video Fest.

Theatres around the country are showing a cat video compilation feature film starting July 24.

“It’s a whole reel of the best cat videos, called from hours of unique submission videos from people’s home videos,” said Cameron Polson, Violet Crown General Manager.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA which will be especially helpful as they work to fundraise for new radiology equipment. This new X-Ray equipment will help animals brought into the shelter that are injured due to accidents or abuse.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana

Latest News

The holiday season is in full swing which means many families might notice changes in their...
Alzheimer’s Association building excitement for Walk To End Alzheimer’s
Ramp Church holds community cookout
Ramp Church holds community cookout
FILE
Albemarle County seeking community input on broadband access needs
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended