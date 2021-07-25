Advertise With Us
Saturday Valley Baseball League Playoff Scores & Highlights

Max Weller scores for Waynesboro
Max Weller scores for Waynesboro(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Generals scored all of their runs in the 5th inning, and Waynesboro defeated Charlottesville 3-1 in Game One of their first round playoff series on Saturday at Crutchfield Park.

Max Weller, Stephen Wilmer, and Michael Robinson had back-to-back-to-back RBI singles in the 5th, after an error by the Tom Sox gave the Generals runners at 2nd and 3rd with nobody out.

Charlottesville had two errors in the game, and just three hits.

The Tom Sox scored their only run on a bases loaded walk in the 1st inning.

Defending VBL champion Charlottesville will try to avoid elimination on Sunday, as the teams square off for Game Two in Waynesboro.

Staunton defeated Harrisonburg 13-3 in Game One of their series.

Ian Diaz, Luke Trainer, Joseph Delossantos, and Kent Rooklin all hit home runs for the Braves.

Staunton will go for the sweep on Sunday in Harrisonburg.

