Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Ramp Church holds community cookout

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ramp Church is getting out into the Charlottesville community.

The church had a fellowship event at Tonsler Park on July 24.

The group had food from the grill, care packages for those in need, as well as games of basketball.

Pastor of the church Bruce Johnson says these events are about spreading hope during the pandemic.

“Being able to share any kind of light during this dark time is probably our biggest thing,” he said. “People don’t need to hear a whole bunch of hooping and hollering but if you can hear the fact that Jesus loves you, that’s all you need.”

The church says it hopes to have more events similar to this one in the future.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana

Latest News

The holiday season is in full swing which means many families might notice changes in their...
Alzheimer’s Association building excitement for Walk To End Alzheimer’s
Charlottesville movie theatre, Violet Crown, participates in national Cat Video Fest
Violet Crown in Charlottesville participates in Cat Video Fest
FILE
Albemarle County seeking community input on broadband access needs
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended