Ramp Church holds community cookout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ramp Church is getting out into the Charlottesville community.

The church had a fellowship event at Tonsler Park on July 24.

The group had food from the grill, care packages for those in need, as well as games of basketball.

Pastor of the church Bruce Johnson says these events are about spreading hope during the pandemic.

“Being able to share any kind of light during this dark time is probably our biggest thing,” he said. “People don’t need to hear a whole bunch of hooping and hollering but if you can hear the fact that Jesus loves you, that’s all you need.”

The church says it hopes to have more events similar to this one in the future.

